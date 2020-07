Congratulations to Novak Đoković for being awarded the Order of the RS entity. Past luminaries include the war criminals Radovan Karadžić, Ratko Mladić, Momčilo Krajišnik, Biljana Plavšić, and of course Slobodan Milošević. One expects genocide denier Peter Handke is very jealous. pic.twitter.com/J6u0AC3KUb